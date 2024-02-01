EU App Store sideloading and commission changes, Vision Pro reviews, iOS 17.4 features

Benjamin and Chance deep dive into all the App Store changes announced in response to the EU Digital Markets Act, and debate whether anyone is incentivized to make the leap. Also, the first Apple Vision Pro reviews have dropped ahead of its Friday release, and iOS 17.4 brings some fun new features and code references look ahead to iOS 18’s AI integration.

Sponsored by PureVPN: Secure, reliable, and Lightning-fast VPN service. Use PureVPN on tvOS 17 to access your favorite content from anywhere in 4K HDR quality. Save up to 83% today.

Sponsored by Incogni: Limit public access to your private information, mitigate the risks of identity theft, and keep your data from being sold. Use code “happyhour” at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual Incogni plan: incogni.com/happyhour

Sponsored by We Got Your Mac: This episode is brought to you by ‘We Got Your Mac’—your guide to Mac adoption at scale. Tune in for expert insights from SHI, Apple and around the business world. Visit WeGotYourMac.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com