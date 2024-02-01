EU App Store sideloading and commission changes, Vision Pro reviews, iOS 17.4 features

Benjamin and Chance deep dive into all the App Store changes announced in response to the EU Digital Markets Act, and debate whether anyone is incentivized to make the leap. Also, the first Apple Vision Pro reviews have dropped ahead of its Friday release, and iOS 17.4 brings some fun new features and code references look ahead to iOS 18’s AI integration.
Links
- Apple Vision Pro review roundup
- Nine problems with Vision Pro passthrough: ‘VR trying to be AR’
- New Vision Pro tidbits and MKBHD’s full hands-on video
- You can’t edit your Apple Vision Pro home screen: visionOS apps are arranged alphabetically
- Vision Pro won’t let you save web apps to your home screen
- Can you cook with Vision Pro? Here are the pros and cons [Video]
- Here’s what it’s like using Vision Pro as an external Mac display
- Apple announces support for third-party iPhone app stores in the EU, coming with iOS 17.4
- Apple says third-party app marketplace creators must have €1,000,000 ‘letter of credit’
- Apple announces reduced commission structure for apps in Europe
- Apple now allows game streaming apps in the App Store
- Apple shares more details about the new default web browser prompt in iOS 17.4
- iPad users will miss out on third-party app stores, browser engines, and more
- Apple will prompt users to set default browsers and allow third-party web engines on iPhone in the EU
- Spotify CEO slams Apple’s App Store changes; Apple fires back [U]
- Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says latest App Store changes are an ‘anticompetitive scheme rife with junk fees’
- Fortnite coming back to iOS (in the EU) through new ‘Epic Store’
- Microsoft calls Apple’s proposed App Store changes a ‘step in the wrong direction’
- Apple Podcasts now offers auto-generated transcripts in iOS 17.4
- iOS 17.4 beta 1: Here are all the new features and changes
- Apple Music SharePlay control expands from CarPlay to HomePod and Apple TV
- iOS 17.4: Apple continues work on AI-powered Siri and Messages features, with help from ChatGPT
- iOS 17.4 beta hints at new iPad with landscape Face ID camera
- Gurman: New iPad Pro and M3 MacBook Air already in production, set for end of March release
