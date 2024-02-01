 Skip to main content

EU App Store sideloading and commission changes, Vision Pro reviews, iOS 17.4 features

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 1 2024 - 11:23 am PT
Benjamin and Chance deep dive into all the App Store changes announced in response to the EU Digital Markets Act, and debate whether anyone is incentivized to make the leap. Also, the first Apple Vision Pro reviews have dropped ahead of its Friday release, and iOS 17.4 brings some fun new features and code references look ahead to iOS 18’s AI integration.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

