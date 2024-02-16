What does Apple Vision Pro actually do? Thanks to these visionOS app developers, the answer is a lot. Even before Apple Vision Pro launched, we heard from developers making the first spatial experiences for visionOS. While it’s not a comprehensive list of every visionOS app, these are the developers who have shared their early work with 9to5Mac for your consideration!

We’ve been covering a handful of Apple Vision Pro apps on 9to5Mac since launch day. From a futuristic synthesizer to new ways to create art, there are lots of early great use cases for Apple Vision Pro. Here’s a recap of our recent visionOS app coverage:

I’m also Kickstarting a podcast series, Visioneers: Developing for Vision, where I hope to interview the developers creating the very first visionOS apps. Consider pledging a few bucks to the campaign (or sponsoring) if you’re interested!

Business

Education

Entertainment

Family

Finance

Food and drink

Games

Graphics and design

Health and fitness

Lifestyles

Music

Navigation

News

Photo and video

Productivity

Reference

Social networking

Travel

Utilities

Weather

Fine Print

Most categories based on App Store listings. Anything you think we should app? Comment or email zac@9to5mac.com, or hit me up on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram, or Mastodon. We’ll continue to update our list, so bookmark this page and check back frequently!

*Only on Apple Vision

⭐ = My personal endorsement

Last updated: February 16, 2024 at 2 pm PT

Related Stories