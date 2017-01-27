Happy Hour Podcast 104 | iOS 10.3 and Find My AirPods, Night Shift for Mac and upcoming App Store changes
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss issues with the LG 5K display, SiriKit and Theater Mode coming to watchOS, what’s new in iOS 10.3 including Find My AirPods, Night Shift for Mac with macOS 10.12.4, upcoming changes to the App Store, and much more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3 beta with Find My AirPods support, more
- Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 1, brings Night Shift to the Mac and other new features
- Apple releases first tvOS 10.2 beta for Apple TV developers
- Apple releases Find My AirPods feature for locating lost earbuds in iOS 10.3 beta
- Apple will let developers reply to reviews in the App Store soon, for iOS and Mac apps
- Rumored ‘Theater Mode’ seemingly coming to Apple Watch with future watchOS update
- iOS 10.3 code includes hidden support for a floating one-handed keyboard for iPad users
- Hands-on with iOS 10.3 beta 1 [Video]
- Apple will eventually require apps to use the new iOS 10.3 API for App Store rating popups
- How to enable Night Shift for Mac and how it works on macOS 10.12.4 [Video]
- Apple releases macOS 10.12.4 public beta 1 with Night Shift for Mac
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 public beta 1 with Find My AirPods
