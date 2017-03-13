Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad

Apple is rolling out the sixth iOS 10.3 beta for developer testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The upcoming software update includes Find My AirPods support, CarPlay improvements, Apple’s new filesystem, and more. We’ll update and highlight any additional changes discovered below.

iOS 10.3 is currently only available in beta for registered developers and public beta testers. The public beta version of each update usually follows a few days after the developer version if not the same day.

iOS 10.3 is the first version to include Find My AirPods in the Find My iPhone app, Wi-Fi Calling for iCloud-connected devices for Verizon customers, and a new 32-bit alert that suggests iOS 11 could be 64-bit only.

Apple will also introduce a way for developers to reply to app reviews with iOS 10.3, and a new system-wide app review request feature will be added. iOS 10.3 includes iCloud Analytics for the first time as well.

Here’s an overview of changes discovered so far:

Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app

Siri support for cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

Safari support for Reduced Motion preference

Prominent user security section in Settings app

iOS 10.3 uses new Apple File System (APFS) which may free up some space

Podcasts app has a widget like Music app, same app design

New system level way for developers to request app rating, opt out option in Settings

CarPlay status bar has persistent quick access to media, communication, and travel apps for quick switching without accessing the Home screen

CarPlay gains quick access to albums from songs in Music, new Up Next screen

Weather data in Maps app now has 3D Touch forecast

You can see our hands-on with the first iOS 10.3 beta below:

Learn More link on 32 bit app warning, new 32 bit app section in Settings

iOS 10.3 beta 4 included an restart message whenever a button is hit during the update installation process.

We’ll update with any changes found in iOS 10.3 beta 6.