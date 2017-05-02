Apple Pay adds support for 20+ banks and credit unions in the US, HSBC in Australia

Apple today added over 20 additional banks and credit unions to its list of those that officially support Apple Pay. The new additions follow over 20 added a couple of weeks back for users in the U.S. and China.

Today’s update includes 23 banks and credit unions in total for the US, and brings support for HSBC in Australia with both MasterCard and Visa credit cards supported.

Apple typically adds support for new banks and credit unions every 2-3 weeks and keeps track of supported institutions for all regions where Apple Pay is available on its website.

In addition to the U.S., the service is now available in Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan. Earlier this year, hints at preparations for launches in Germany and Italy were also discovered, but Apple has yet to make things official for those countries.

As for retailer support, Apple Pay head Jennifer Bailey said last year that around 35 percent of US retailers are now supporting the service. Notably, Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ recently introduced support for Apple Pay for purchasing gas from Apple Watch, Starbucks launched an iMessage app for sending gift cards with Apple Pay, and Comcast is rolling out support for bill payments using Apple Pay.

Next up for Apple Pay could be person-to-person payments and possibly its own prepaid debit cards, according to a report late last month.

The full list of newly added banks is below:

U.S.

1st Constitution Bank

Alerus Financial N.A.

Bank of Cashton

Bank of New Mexico

BankStar Financial

Central National Bank & TrustCompany

Chevron Federal Credit Union

Citizens Community Bank

Connexus Credit Union

DATCU

Department of CommerceFederal Credit Union

First Bank Blue Earth

First National Bank of Pana

First US Community CreditUnion

Legacy Bank

Manasquan Bank

Market USA Federal CreditUnion

Midstates Bank N.A.

Security State Bank ofHibbing

Skyward Credit Union

The Bank of Bennington

Two River Community Bank

Two Rivers Bank & Trust(NE)

Australia