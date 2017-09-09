This week’s top stories: Last minute ‘iPhone X’ details ahead of next week’s event & more

In this week’s top stories: We get our hands on the iOS 11 GM and dig up a slew of details about the ‘iPhone X’ and new Apple Watch, while a pair of reports suggest the flagship iPhone won’t be released until October. We also get a few more details about Steve Jobs Theater. Read on for the full roundup…
This week, we got our hands on the iOS 11 GM and dug up all sorts of details about the flagship OLED iPhone, codenamed ‘D22.’ First and foremost, the firmware indicates that Apple will unveil the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X on Tuesday.
Additionally, the device features something called Portrait Lighting, as well as a True Tone display. The code also hinted at a revised version of AirPods and showcased a variety of new dark wallpapers that seem perfect for an OLED display.
Furthermore, the iOS 11 GM Leak seemingly confirmed the LTE Apple Watch as well as a new Digital Crown design. It also offered more details on how iOS 11 will handle the “notch” design and how Face ID will work.
Continuing with the iPhone 8, a pair of reports this week suggested that Apple is one month behind its production schedule for the device and thus it won’t be released until after the iPhone 7s. This would likely mean it’s on track for an October release.
Finally, Zac rounded up everything to expect at next week’s Apple event, including the iPhone 8, new Apple Watch, and 4K Apple TV. The event will be held at Steve Jobs Theater and we got a bit more information about that venue this week, as well.
iPhone | iPad
- Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]
- iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions
- iOS 11 GM leak confirms D22 ‘iPhone 8’ features: Portrait Lighting, True Tone Display, revised AirPods, much more
- Here’s how the iPhone 8 status bar will accommodate the notch
- Here’s how the jet black iPhone’s ‘fine micro-abrasions’ look after almost a year
- See how the iPhone 8 screen size compares with the 7 Plus and all earlier iPhones
- UBS suggests iPhone 8 will start at $900, have only two tiers and max out at $1000
- KGI: iPhone 8 cost higher due to Samsung controlling OLED, no Touch ID due to 3D Touch
- KGI: Breakdown of iPhone 8 3D sensors, all colors to come with black front
HomePod + Apple Watch |
- HomePod spotted in the wild ahead of December launch [U]
- LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans
- iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown [Video]
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 10 and public beta 9
- Apple promoting iOS 11 features to iOS 10 users with Tips alerts, ahead of September iPhone event
- Latest ARKit app turns iOS into a powerful measuring tool [Video]
- New AR demo apps preview hair coloring, and a fun way to leave messages for kids [Videos]
AAPL Company |
- What to expect at Apple’s iPhone 8, 4K Apple TV, and Watch 3 event next week
- Apple releases new Beats Studio 3 headphones featuring W1 chip, better noise cancellation and battery life
Apple Park + Steve Jobs Theater |
- New drone video shows prep at Steve Jobs Theater in lead up to iPhone 8 event
- Steve Jobs Theater has a rotating elevator and sliding wall to reveal product demo area –Bloomberg
This week’s top videos |
- The best of iOS 11: the iPad Dock [Video]
- Friday 5: Awesome subscription-free writing apps for iOS [Video]
- Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]
- iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #136 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the App Store overhaul on iOS 11, Family Sharing and iCloud, Apple’s new Beats Studio 3 headphones, progress at Steve Jobs Theater, and expectations for the 4K Apple TV/LTE Apple Watch/iPhone 8 event on Tuesday.