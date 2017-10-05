Happy Hour Podcast 141 | HomeKit and AirPlay 2, Sonos One event, and HomePod competition

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone 8 and watchOS 4.0.1 for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Pay Cash testing, Nike+ Run Club’s watchOS app update, running with streaming music on watchOS 4.1, HomeKit updates including Philips Hue and Chamberlain products, the Sonos One event and AirPlay 2 support, HomePod’s latest competition, and more.
Sony A6500
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone and iPad, including crackling audio fix for iPhone 8
- Apple releases watchOS 4.0.1 w/ fix for LTE connectivity issues on Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Pay Cash may launch in late October after missing iOS 11 / watchOS 4 release
- Apple employees testing Apple Pay Cash internally w/ iOS 11.1 as public launch nears
- Nike+ Run Club adds Audio Guided Runs, elevation support for Apple Watch-only workouts, more
- Philips Hue retroactively adds HomeKit features to tap, dimmer switch and motion sensor
- Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub and MyQ Home Bridge bring HomeKit to almost any garage door
- Sonos unveils new ‘One’ wireless speaker with Alexa voice control, upcoming AirPlay 2 support
- Sonos says AirPlay 2 and Siri control coming next year
- Amazon debuts new Echo speakers and $70 4K Fire TV to rival HomePod and Apple TV
- Roundup: Google announces Home Mini & Max speakers, new Pixel & Chromebook devices
- Jony Ive to discuss ‘the shape of things to come’ at The New Yorker’s Tech Fest
