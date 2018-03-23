9to5Mac Happy Hour 165: microLED future, Apple ad ups and downs, March event predictions

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s plans for microLED displays in future Apple Watches and iPhones, the new iPhone X Face ID ad and lingering bugs in iOS, the behind-the-scenes video showing how the HomePod ad was created, 9to5Mac’s new HomeKit Weekly series, new features recently added to Alexa, what we expect from Apple’s education event next week, new Apple Watch bands that were announced, and the roll out of GymKit workout equipment.
- Bloomberg: Apple secretly building its own MicroLED screens for future devices, starting with Apple Watch
- Apple shares fun ‘Unlock’ iPhone X ad showcasing the convenience of Face ID
- Making of Apple’s Spike Jonze-directed HomePod ad detailed in behind-the-scenes video
- HomeKit Weekly: Turning your old garage door into a Siri-controlled entrance
- Amazon Alexa gains ‘Brief Mode’ with less verbose remarks after doing simple tasks
- Amazon’s Alexa gaining new ‘Follow-up Mode’, no longer requires trigger word after every request
- What we expect from Apple’s ‘field trip’ education event next week
- Opinion: What I’d like to see Apple announce at the March 27 ‘education’ event
- Apple announces new Watch bands with ‘vibrant colors for spring’
- GymKit continues global expansion with new announcement from Life Fitness
- Technogym claims first 5,000 GymKit-enabled cardio machines deployed for Apple Watch workouts
- Where to use or buy GymKit workout equipment with Apple Watch
