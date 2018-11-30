After setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone X, XS, or XR, you’ll likely want to give it a shot at a physical location. The first thing you’d want to do is check if Apple Pay is accepted at the store you’re at. Once confirmed, follow these steps to quickly access Apple Pay on iPhone X, XS, or XR.

How to quickly access Apple Pay on iPhone X, XS, or XR

There are two easy ways to access Apple Pay on the latest iPhones.

Method 1:

The first method is to simply double tap the Side button on any screen, including when iPhone is locked. This method will allow you to more easily pick between multiple cards if you have multiple cards added. Once you’ve selected the card you want to use, simply double tap the Side button again and authenticate with Face ID.

Method 2:

The second method can sometimes be more clumsy depending on the card reader. This one doesn’t require any interaction with the device. Simply hold it over the NFC reader at the POS, and your screen will wake up and prompt you to authenticate.

Similar to the first method, you can also choose the card you’d like to use here. Once selected, double tap the Side button and authenticate with Face ID.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: