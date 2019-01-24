9to5Mac Happy Hour 209: Smart Battery Case impressions, Shot on iPhone contest, AirPods for health

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss their hands-on experience with Apple’s new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, new places where Apple Pay is accepted, Apple’s first-ever ‘Shot on iPhone’ contest, the latest iPhone 11 and beyond rumors, and much more..
- Hands-on: Using an iPhone Smart Battery Case for the first time
- Apple Smart Battery Case Review: iPhone XS/Max & XR design, wireless charging, still bulky [Video]
- Apple releasing watchOS 5.1.3, iOS 12.1.3 for iPhone, iPad and HomePod later today
- Apple Pay will soon work at Target, Taco Bell and more locations, covering 74% of top US merchants
- Despite Apple Pay coming to Target, REDcard with 5% savings wonâ€™t be supported for now
- Apple announces contest to crown 10 best â€˜Shot on iPhoneâ€™ photos, submissions open through February 7th
- WSJ: Apple to drop LCD in favor of OLED on all new iPhones from next year
- Report: 2019 iPhone XR to improve LTE with 4×4 MIMO antenna like current iPhone XS
- Reported plans to make flagship iPhones in India ‘progressing’
- Digitimes: AirPods 2 launching in first half of this year, redesigned to support ‘health monitoring’ features
- Digitimes: AirPower to be available ‘later in 2019,’ provide boost to certain suppliers
- There’s at least one AirPower ‘2018’ reference left on Appleâ€¤com
- Digitimes: New entry-level iPad and iPad mini 5 launching in first half of 2019
- Custom Apple Watch Sport Loop Band set as prize for Apple’s third company-wide activity challenge
- HomeKit Weekly: VOCOlinc’s FlowerBud combines a Siri-controlled diffuser with a cool mood lamp
- How to control iRobot Roomba with Siri, no HomeKit required
