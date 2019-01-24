9to5Mac Happy Hour 209: Smart Battery Case impressions, Shot on iPhone contest, AirPods for health

- Jan. 24th 2019 12:26 pm PT

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss their hands-on experience with Apple’s new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, new places where Apple Pay is accepted, Apple’s first-ever ‘Shot on iPhone’ contest, the latest iPhone 11 and beyond rumors, and much more..

