With many users setting their Apple Watch on the charger to charge overnight, it would be useful if Apple Watch had a built-in alarm option for waking you up in the morning. Fortunately, there is. Follow along to learn how to set an alarm on Apple Watch.
How to set an alarm on Apple Watch
- On your Apple Watch, open the Alarms app.
- Tap Add Alarm.
- Set the time you’d like Apple Watch to wake you up.
- Tap Set.
- Wait for your alarm to go off.
If, for whatever reason, you’d like to set an alarm on your Apple Watch instead of your iPhone, this is how to do it. If you sleep with Apple Watch, this is a great way to have a silent alarm with the Apple Watch simply just tapping your wrist while on mute.
