Do you typically use speakerphone while taking your calls? If so, the iPhone has a feature that removes the need to tap the speakerphone button when you initially pick up the phone. Follow along to learn how to automatically answer calls on speakerphone on your iPhone.

How to automatically answer calls on speakerphone on iPhone

Fire up Settings > General > Accessibility. Scroll down until you see Call Audio Routing. By default this is set to Automatic, however in this case you’ll want to set it to Speaker.

Within this same settings panel, you can have it automatically route to your Bluetooth headset (if connected), on speakerphone, or have it automatically decide. You even have an option to have your iPhone automatically answer calls for you.

