9to5Mac Happy Hour 219: AirPower cancelled, AirPods 2 review, Powerbeats Pro announced

This week Benjamin and Zac unpack AirPower’s demise including Apple’s statement on the cancellation and alternative recommendations, our first week with new AirPods including “Hey Siri” and wireless charging, newly announced Beats Powerbeats Pro specs, and the latest iPhone 11 rumors, and much more.
- Apple AirPower mat cancelled, Apple says unable to meet its own standards of quality
- Now that AirPower is dead, here are some of the best wireless charger alternatives
- Hands-on: Apple AirPods 2 provide incremental improvements to the best truly wireless headphones for iPhone
- AirPods 2 review – wireless charging is nice, but it’s all about Hey Siri and new H1 chip [Video]
- AirPods 2: Running with ‘Hey Siri’, wireless charging without AirPower, more
- Beats officially unveils ‘totally wireless’ Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip in new AirPods, ‘Hey Siri’
- Should you buy AirPods 2 or Powerbeats Pro? Here’s how Apple’s truly wireless earbuds compare
- Kuo: 2019 iPhones to feature larger batteries to accommodate bilateral wireless charging
- Report: Apple to release three OLED iPhones in 2020, featuring new screen sizes from 5.42- to 6.67-inches
- Does this ‘new iPhone XR’ schematic actually show us the iPhone 11?
- watchOS 5.2 coming to all customers today, includes ECG support in Europe, more [U: Now Available]
- Apple Watch skeptic discovers Afib days after ECG app reaches Europe
