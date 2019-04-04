9to5Mac Happy Hour 219: AirPower cancelled, AirPods 2 review, Powerbeats Pro announced

Apr. 4th 2019

0

This week Benjamin and Zac unpack AirPower’s demise including Apple’s statement on the cancellation and alternative recommendations, our first week with new AirPods including “Hey Siri” and wireless charging, newly announced Beats Powerbeats Pro specs, and the latest iPhone 11 rumors, and much more.

Links:

