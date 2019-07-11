How to use auto lock and unlock on iPhone with folio cases

Are you using your iPhone with a folio case and want to take advantage of the auto lock and unlock feature for a more seamless experience? Read on for how to make sure this feature is enabled on your iPhone.

As Apple has implemented on its iPad, iPhones can also automatically lock and unlock when used with a folio case or other cases with a front cover. There is a setting that you’ll need to make sure is turned on though if you’re having trouble getting the feature to work.

How to use auto lock and unlock on iPhone with folio-style cases

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap Display & Brightness
  3. Swipe down again and look for Lock / Unlock
  4. Make sure it is toggled on

Here’s how these steps look:

auto lock unlock iPhone folio case

