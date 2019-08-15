Apple releasing iOS 13 developer beta 7 today [U]

Update: iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 beta 7 are now available. No update to macOS Catalina beta 5 yet.

Apple is releasing the seventh developer beta version of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 (possibly alongside new seeds of watchOS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina) today. The release comes just over one week since the last round of releases — save for macOS Catalina which hasn’t been updated this month. Apple’s public beta builds should follow at a later date after the latest developer beta has been tested in the wild.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until around September, however, so testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 13 beta on primary devices.

iOS 12 had 11 developer beta versions last year, so the seventh developer beta for iOS 13 means we’re over the halfway point in development. iOS 13 is currently available to test for free through Apple’s public beta program as well.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Also stay tuned for our hands-on coverage with iOS 13 beta 7 and all the other betas as we dig in and unpack new user-facing changes as well as under-the-hood updates!

New: