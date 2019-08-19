Apple releases macOS Catalina beta 6 to developers

Apple today has released the sixth developer beta of macOS Catalina. This comes after Apple released the seventh developer beta of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 last week.

If you’re already running the developer beta of macOS Catalina, you can update to beta 6 through System Preferences. Notice any major changes in today’s update? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Apple took several weeks to release macOS Catalina developer beta 6. The company released beta 5 to developers on July 31st.

