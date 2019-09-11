Apple releasing third public beta of iOS 13.1 today

Apple today is releasing the third public beta of iOS 13.1 to testers. This comes after the release of the third developer beta yesterday afternoon. Apple has also confirmed the official release date for both iOS 13 and iOS 13.1.

Apple confirmed yesterday that iOS 13.1 will be released to all users on September 30th, following the release of iOS 13 on September 19th.

The focus of iOS 13.1 is adding back features that were removed from iOS 13 beta testing, such as Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA in Maps. Both of those features are present in iOS 13.1.

Apple also says that with iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop gets new directionally aware suggestions which are powered by the new U1 Ultra Wideband location chip. Read more on that here.

