Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup includes some fantastic new camera capabilities. However, some features you’re used to using may be harder to find than before. Follow along for how to use camera filters with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a new Camera app that includes exclusive features like Night mode, an interface to make use of the new ultra-wide lens, and more. But with the UI changes of the Camera app on the latest iPhones, some features are a bit buried, and it may not be obvious how to get to them.

For deeper dives on Night mode on all that’s new with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro camera systems, be sure to check out:

Note: Filters can only be set before you take a picture with Photo and Portrait modes. However, you can add filters to previously taken photos and videos by tapping Edit in the Photos app and tapping the three-circle filters icon.

How to use camera filters with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Open the Camera app Tap the ^ in the top center of your screen or swipe up on the viewfinder to reveal the camera toolbar Tap the filter icon (three circles) Slide to pick a filter Snap your photo

Here’s how the process looks:

