9to5Mac Happy Hour 245: Apple Watch Series 5 impressions and iOS 13.2 features

Zac has spent some time with Apple Watch Series 5, Benjamin has observations from afar, and iOS 13.2 beta brings new features to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple Watch Edition: Hands-on with the redesigned white ceramic Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 5 battery life struggling to last all day for some users
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro adding Deep Fusion camera feature with upcoming iOS 13 beta
- Apple releasing first developer beta of iOS 13.2 today with Deep Fusion camera tech for iPhone 11
- ‘Announce Messages with Siri’ feature returns for AirPods owners in iOS 13.2
- New in-ear AirPods with noise cancellation found in iOS 13.2 beta
- Hands on with new iOS 13.2 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 7: Balancing work, life, and fitness with Federico Viticci
- Last Chance! Raising $1,300 to donate to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Mississippi
