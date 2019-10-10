9to5Mac Happy Hour 246: macOS Catalina impressions, iPad 7, iPhone SE 2 rumors

Benjamin has new info on Apple TV PIP, Zac has more experience with QuickTake on iPhone 11, watchOS 6.1 beta helps Apple Watch Series 5 battery, macOS Catalina lands, and Ming-Chi Kuo has new iPhone SE 2 predictions.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- What’s new in tvOS 13 for Apple TV
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera features
- Apple unveils all-new seventh-generation 10.2-inch iPad
- OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad (7th generation)
- Slide Podcast – Deep Confusion
- DuetCam for iOS 13 brings simple front-and-back video recording to newer iPhones
- Meet GEMI: The World’s First Multi-Camera Recording App to Maximize Your New iPhone’s Power for Storytelling
- [Update: watchOS 6.1 beta] Apple Watch Series 5 battery life struggling to last all day for some users
- Apple Design VP Alan Dye talks Apple Watch face design on Hodinkee Radio podcast interview
- Official Apple Watch Sleep app accidentally mentioned in Alarms app screenshot
- macOS Catalina now available, here are the top 7 new Mac features
- macOS Catalina: Hands-on with the top new features and changes for Mac [Video]
- Apple now selling Microsoft Xbox gaming controller to boost Arcade service in iOS 13
- Kuo: Apple to release ‘iPhone SE 2’ in Q1 2020 with iPhone 8 design, A13 processor
- Kuo: New iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, followed by Apple AR headset collaboration with ‘third-party brands’
