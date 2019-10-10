9to5Mac Happy Hour 246: macOS Catalina impressions, iPad 7, iPhone SE 2 rumors

Benjamin has new info on Apple TV PIP, Zac has more experience with QuickTake on iPhone 11, watchOS 6.1 beta helps Apple Watch Series 5 battery, macOS Catalina lands, and Ming-Chi Kuo has new iPhone SE 2 predictions.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/10/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-10-10-2019.mp3

Sponsored by totallee: Get 25% off all totallee iPhone cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, & 11 Pro Max with code HAPPYHOUR

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!