Want to find out who did a tapback on an iMessage? Follow along for how to figure out exactly who tapped back with what expression in a couple of steps.

Tapbacks are a fun and fast way to respond to iMessages whether its just text, a photo, or video with expressions like thumbs up or down, a heart, or exclamation marks. But especially if you’re in a group message, it can be tricky to keep track of who’s responding with tapbacks.

How to see who did an iMessage tapback on iPhone

Open the iMessage you want to check Long press on the message with a tapback or tapbacks You can tap on the people who have used a tapback to see more info (useful if multiple people have done a tapback on the same message, photo, or video)

Use the same steps for iPad. For Mac, do a click and hold to bring up the tapback information.

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

iPhone users can respond with tapbacks in SMS messages (with both Android and iOS users in the thread) but keep in mind Android users will just see a text translation of the tapback and not see it like it appears above.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

AirPods Pro:

iPhone & iPad:

Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: