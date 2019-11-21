Want to quickly check what time it is in another city, state, or country? Follow along for how to check different timezones on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch
There are a couple of ways to check what time it is in another place. On Apple devices, the fastest way is to use Siri and we’ll also cover using the World Clock app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
How to check timezones on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and HomePod
Siri
Using Siri is the fastest way to find out the time in a certain city or location on any Apple device.
- Try a question like “What’s the time in _________?”
- You can also ask “What’s the timezone in _________?” Siri will sometimes find the answer (i.e. UTC +2 but is more reliable at answering what the local time is somewhere vs. giving the timezone)
World Clock app
This option is useful if you’d like to regularly refer to certain cities or locations or for situations where you can’t or don’t want to chat with Siri.
- Open the Clock app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch
- Tap the World Clock tab in the bottom left
- Tap the “+” icon in the top right to add more locations
- On Apple Watch scroll or swipe to the bottom to add locations
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
AirPods Pro:
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
iPhone & iPad:
- How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to remove Memoji Stickers from your iPhone keyboard
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to make subtasks and sublists with Reminders in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac:
- How to restore deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, and bookmarks
- Getting the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- Selling your MacBook? Here’s how to repair the butterfly keyboard for free and get more money
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: