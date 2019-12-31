You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro include so many great camera improvements and one way to get more out of yours is using different lenses for various shooting types. Follow along for how to shoot timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with the ultra wide and telephoto lenses.
Having the option to use the ultra wide or telephoto lens for a timelapse with the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro can help you capture exactly what you want.
How to shoot timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with ultra wide and telephoto lenses
- Open the Camera app on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
- Swipe on the viewfinder from left to right in Portrait orientation or top to bottom in landscape to switch to Timelapse
- To use the ultra wide lens for a timelapse tap the “.5” button next to “TIME-LAPSE”, if you want to zoom in tap “2”
- You can use the front-facing camera for timelapse videos but you won’t be able to change the zoom
Here’s how this looks:
