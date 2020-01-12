Last week, I took a look at my 2020 iCloud wishlist. I got several kind words from readers with other things they wanted to see, so I am back this week with another wishlist. This week, it’s my 2020 Apple wishlist across the rest of its software and hardware. Apple was firing on all cylinders in 2019, so I am hoping that 2020 is another excellent year. From new hardware, iOS 14, to the continued expansion of iPadOS, here’s what I am hoping to see from Apple this year.

Wi-Fi 6 on Mac, iPad, and Apple TV

Wi-Fi 6 was included in the iPhone 11, but it’s been absent from all of Apple’s other product lines. On the macOS side, I’ve heard that it’s due to the lack of support for 802.11ax on the Intel chips macOS is using. The Apple TV hardware wasn’t updated in 2019, so that takes care of that one and the iPad Pro also wasn’t updated last year, explaining why it’s missing on that product. The 7th generation iPad is running on an older chip (likely for cost), and the iPad mini hasn’t been updated since before the iPhone 11 was released.

I hope that as we get to December of 2020, Apple will have Wi-Fi 6 across the entire product line. A few weeks back, I reviewed the new AmpliFi Alien router. One of its key features is Wi-Fi 6 support. Linksys also has updated its Velop system to support Wi-Fi 6 as well. Even if it’s not going to bring massive speed upgrades (Wi-Fi 6 is about efficiency and capacity), it’s still something I want to see across the lineup.

Continued expansion of mouse support in iPadOS

We got a first look at mouse support in iPadOS 13 last fall, but it’s certainly not ready for the mainstream. It’s focused on accessibility use cases for now, but I hope that Apple continues pulling at strings when it comes to mouse support in iPadOS.

For ergonomic reasons, I prefer to use a Mac when sitting at my desk over an iPad. I love the simplicity of the iPad, but I struggle with using a touch screen for long periods. Expanded mouse support (drag and drop, etc.) would go a long way with putting the iPad on par with the Mac in terms of usability. For heavy iPad users, expanded mouse support will be essential in iPadOS 14.

Lower cost Apple TV “stick”

One of the ways that Amazon and Roku have expanded their set-top box lineups is with low-cost HDMI sticks. Apple continues to sell $149+ boxes. I’d love to see the 1080p box go away in favor of a $79 Apple TV stick with the same hardware. As Apple continues to push Apple Arcade, it would be an easy way to put gaming in every room. It would also be a lower-cost way to deploy AirPlay 2 into classrooms with proper mobile device management support.

Even though Apple has expanded Apple TV+ support to Roku and Firesticks, I still prefer tvOS over any other smart TV solution. The days of selling a $149 1080p box have come and gone, and it’s time for Apple to its product lineup for Apple TV. As companies look to use Apple TV for digital signage, its next-generation hardware will be even more important.

Apple-branded HomeKit products

We’ve seen reports of Apple changing its strategy when it comes to HomeKit. I don’t expect Apple to produce every single type of HomeKit device, but I would love to see them fill in gaps where other companies have stalled. One of the areas I’d love to see Apple invest in is doorbells. Ring is a popular choice, and there have been some concerns about its privacy. With initiatives like HomeKit Secure Video, Apple is uniquely set up to make a difference in hardware quality and consumer privacy.

Higher free tier on iCloud

iCloud is an essential part of having the best Apple experience, and 5GB as the starter package isn’t useful to just about anyone. It’s the same plan that iCloud included for free when it launched in 2011. The iPhone camera has gotten dramatically better, and we have other opportunities to use iCloud for data storage that we didn’t have then. Bumping it up to 15GB would provide a dramatically better user experience for all of Apple’s customers. The pricing for the paid tiers is fair, though.

Expansion of Magic Keyboard across laptop lineup

The problems with the Butterfly keyboard have been well documented, and it’s clear that Apple is changing to the Magic Keyboard with the release of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. I want to see the Magic Keyboard across the lineup in early 2020. I am looking to buy 40 MacBook Airs in March, and I don’t want to be stuck with the Butterfly mode for three years. Of all the things on my Apple wishlist for 2020, the expansion of the Magic Keyboard is at the top of the list.

Wrap-up on Apple wishlist for 2020

I can’t wait to see what Apple releases in 2020. We should also see new iPad Pros, a new Apple Watch, new iMac Pro, and much more. Apple seems to be at a healthy place with hardware quality. What’s on your Apple wishlist for 2020? Do you have anything on your iPhone, iPad, iOS, or macOS wishlist? Let me know below in the comments.

