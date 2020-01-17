UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cowboy marks the first time Conor McGregor is stepping into the Octagon since 2018. The fight is happening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Read on to learn how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cowboy at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.
Ahead of his big return fight, McGregor said that he’s “focused on creating many more magical moments inside the Octagon.” Read more about his return to UFC and his new perspective here.
Other UFC 246 fights include Holm vs. Pennington, Oleinik vs. Green, and more. Early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the main event, McGregor vs. Cowboy, set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
How to watch UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cowboy on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:
- Buy access to UFC 246 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process)
- To watch UFC 246, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Choose the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down a bit to find UFC 246
Alternately, you can buy UFC 246 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.
If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:
- Buy access to the fight for $65
- To watch the fights, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
- Head to the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC 246
