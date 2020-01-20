Want to get rid of an old iCloud backup or hit the reset button and start over fresh? Follow along for how to delete iCloud backups on iPhone and iPad.
iCloud storage can be used up quickly between all of the rich photos and videos, iMessages, and the many third-party apps that can use it. Checking how your backups are using your iCloud storage is an easy way to free up space or understand if you need to upgrade your plan. The steps below work on iPhone or iPad and allow you to delete any of the backups made with the same iCloud account.
For Mac, see our tutorial on deleting backups from macOS Catalina here.
iPhone: How to delete iCloud backups
- On your iPhone (or iPad) open Settings
- Tap your name
- Choose iCloud
- Tap Manage Storage
- Choose Backups
- Select a backup, tap Delete Backup
Note: Keep in mind if you’re deleting a device’s only backup, it will also turn off iCloud Backups going forward. So you if you want to keep them on, you’ll need to head back to iCloud > iCloud Backup.
Here’s how the process looks:
Now choose the backup(s) you want to delete.
As you can see above, you can also turn off individual apps from backing up to iCloud.
