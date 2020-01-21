Because it’s a wearable, Apple Watch is naturally the best fit for a variety of use cases when you need access to a device quickly. Follow along for a few ways to use Apple Watch to discover songs.

Apple Watch is often the closest device within reach so it’s nice to expand the things you can accomplish with it. Especially in the cases when you only have a few moments to figure out what a track is, Apple Watch comes in handy.

Let’s take a look at how to discover songs quickly with Siri and for a richer experience, the Apple-owned Shazam.

How to use Apple Watch to discover songs

Option 1

Ask Siri “what song is this?” or use a command as simple as “name this song” Siri on Apple Watch is relatively good about accurately identifying songs, however, you don’t get any rich features like being able to play it/view it in Apple Music

Option 2

If you don’t have it already, Shazam is a free download from the App Store Open Shazam on your Apple Watch Tap the blue Shazam button to identify a song

The big benefit of using Shazam on Apple Watch instead of just Siri is all of your discovered songs are saved and synced to your Shazam Library on iPhone. From there you can browse music you’ve identified and add it to Apple Music.

Another nice touch on Apple Watch with Shazam is you can play the track you’ve identified and also see album artwork, you don’t get either of those features when discovering music with Siri from your wrist.

