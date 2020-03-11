Apple releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 5 to developers today

Apple yesterday made the fifth public and developer betas of iOS 13.4 available to testers, and now it is releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 5 to developers as well.

watchOS 6.2 doesn’t include any major user-facing changes. Instead, the update focuses on performance improvements and under-the-hood bug fixes.

Apple doesn’t offer a public beta of watchOS because there is no way to revert back to a previous version if there are bugs. Developers can update to the latest beta of watchOS 6.2 via the Apple Watch companion app on their iPhone.

Notice any major changes in watchOS 6.2? Let us know down in the comments.

