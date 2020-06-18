9to5Mac Happy Hour 282: WWDC Preview: iOS 14, watchOS 7, and more

This week Zac and Benjamin are joined by Mark Gurman to unpack the long-running rumors that Apple will switch from Intel to custom-designed chips in Macs, a new rumor that Apple has a redesigned iMac coming at WWDC, new changes in iOS 13.6 beta, Apple’s plans for WWDC week, and much more.
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
Stories:
- 9to5Mac Exclusives
- Exclusive: iOS 14 to include overhauled Podcasts app with ‘For You’, bonus content, more
- iOS 14 to include built-in translator in Safari, full Apple Pencil support on websites
- Apple working to replace Messages app on Mac with a Catalyst version iOS 14 code reveals
- iOS 14: Apple developing ‘Clips’ feature for using apps without requiring full downloads
- iOS 14 code reveals updated Activity rings for Apple Watch in upcoming kids mode on watchOS 7
- iOS 14 code reveals Apple working with BMW on futuristic ‘CarKey’ iPhone feature
- ‘Find My’ features found in iOS 14 code include new notification triggers and AR mode
- iOS 14: CarPlay wallpapers, deeper Apple Store integration in Maps
- watchOS 7 to include new ‘International’ Apple Watch face with multiple country flags
- iOS 14: Major accessibility features, Alipay Apple Pay, wallpaper app integration, more
- iOS 14 to include new homescreen list view option with Siri suggestions and more
- HomeKit in iOS 14: Face recognition, Apple TV audio, Night Shift for lights
- iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more
- Apple developing new augmented reality app for iOS 14, testing Apple Store and Starbucks partnership
- Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 to include ‘Infograph Pro’ with tachymeter, SchoolTime and kids mode, sleep tracking, more
- iOS 14 icon leak reveals first look at Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones with AirPods features
- Apple Watch blood oxygen detection feature found in iOS 14 code snippet
