9to5Mac Happy Hour 282: WWDC Preview: iOS 14, watchOS 7, and more

- Jun. 18th 2020 12:26 pm PT

0

This week Zac and Benjamin are joined by Mark Gurman to unpack the long-running rumors that Apple will switch from Intel to custom-designed chips in Macs, a new rumor that Apple has a redesigned iMac coming at WWDC, new changes in iOS 13.6 beta, Apple’s plans for WWDC week, and much more.

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):

