Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple officially announces Apple Watch Series 6 with new colors and more
- Apple announces new iPad Air with edge-to-edge display and Touch ID in the power button
- Apple One bundle offers Apple services at a significant discount, from $14.95/month
- Apple announces Fitness+, a workout class subscription service for Apple Watch and iPhone
- Apple unveils Apple Watch SE for $279 with Series 4 design and more
- Apple announces new $329 iPad with faster performance
- Apple releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16 with Home screen widgets, App Library, and more
