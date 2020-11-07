9to5Mac Happy Hour 302: Apple Silicon Mac event expectations

Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo discuss iOS 14.2, new HomePod features, what to expect from Apple’s November 10 event, and much more.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Stories
- Apple releases iOS 14.2 with new emoji and wallpapers, HomePod Intercom support, more
- Hands-on with iOS 14.2 RC top changes and features [Video]
- Apple releases watchOS 7.1 with expanded ECG support, headphone level alerts, screen issue fix
- iPhone 12 mini MagSafe charging tops out at 12W, Lightning accessories limit power for all models
- Pandora gains HomePod integration and Siri support ahead of HomePod mini launch
- Apple announces special event for November 10: ‘One more thing’
- Apple TV app coming to Xbox One, Series X, and Series S next week
- Rumor suggests Apple will announce TestFlight for macOS next week
- Rumor: 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air likely first Apple Silicon Macs
- Bloomberg: Apple to announce three new MacBooks with Apple Silicon at next week’s event
- Apple launches recall program for some AirPods Pro units due to ‘sound issues’
- How to check if your AirPods Pro are eligible for free replacement
- Alleged photo of AirPods 3 parts shows AirPods Pro-inspired design
- First iPad Pro with mini LED display likely coming in Q1 2021, new report says
