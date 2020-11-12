Key iPhone assembler Foxconn has said that iPhone 12 demand is strong, and sees that continuing through the holiday quarter.

The company made the statement at an investor conference today, where it was also asked about the promised Wisconsin plant which has so far failed to manufacture anything …

iPhone 12 demand

We’ve seen a number of signs that iPhone 12 demand is healthy, especially the Pro models.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the Pro models were seeing higher-than-expected demand, and this was backed by a supply-chain report that Apple was boosting orders for components used in the Pro models.

Availability of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max also began to slip not long after pre-orders opened.

Reuters reports that a Foxconn statement again backs the narrative that the new flagship iPhones are selling well.

Chairman Liu Young-way said Foxconn saw “stronger than expected” demand for both smartphones and servers, with strong shipments of Apple’s new iPhone 12 supporting revenue. Analysts and Liu expect this trend to continue in the coming months.

Foxconn Wisconsin plant

Let’s first update our summary of the story so far.

Reuters reports that Foxconn is back to not knowing what it may or may not make there.

“We continue to push forward in Wisconsin as planned, but the product has to be in line with the market demand … there could be a change in what product we make there,” Chairman Liu Young-way said at an investor conference. Possible new products include those related to servers, telecommunications and artificial intelligence, he later told reporters.

By this point, it’s unlikely anyone will believe anything will be produced there until the products begin rolling off the currently non-existent production lines.