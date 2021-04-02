Apple announces WWDC 2021 for June 7th and overhauls the selection of Siri voices with iOS 14.5 beta 6. There are also rumors of matte black iPhone 13s and a new rugged Apple Watch. Plus, the Apple TV remote leaks weren’t quite as they first seemed.
- Bloomberg: Apple ‘considering’ new Apple Watch model with rugged casing, aimed at athletes
- Rumor: New matte black color option for iPhone 13 Pro, LiDAR-enhanced Portrait mode
- Leaker suggests AirTags could cost around $39 and be smaller than a Tile Pro
- Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 and iOS 12.5.2 to fix critical security vulnerability
- Stanford study finds Apple Watch can accurately assess ‘frailty’ using activity data
- Apple references unreleased iOS 15 and macOS 12 updates in WebKit code
- Concept: 50+ ways Apple could refine the iPhone experience with iOS 15
- Photos: Apple Downtown Nashville celebrates grand opening
- Apple expanding Independent Repair Provider program to over 200 new countries
- Apple developing new Remote for the next-generation Apple TV
- Apple A15 chip for iPhone 13 will reportedly start production in May, 4nm chips in 2022
- WWDC 2021 officially announced, iOS 15 expected
- You can now use your iPhone or Apple Watch as a contactless ticket for entry to Disney parks
- Show your developer pride with some WWDC21 wallpapers & watch faces
- With WWDC confirmed, catch up on our iOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8 concepts here
