Fantastical for Mac adds Shortcuts, time-sensitive notifications support, more

Fantastical has been updated to version 3.5 to coincide with the macOS Monterey release, and it’s bringing a lot of new features for Mac users.

Last month, the team behind Fantastical updated its app for iPhone and iPad to take advantage of all the new features of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Now, with macOS Monterey, Fantastical adds a bunch of new features and improvements.

One of them is public meetings proposals. Without the need of having to enter people’s contact details one by one, you can generate a URL within Fantastical for event proposal and then manually share this with people using whatever method you’d like.

Another new feature is invitee visibility on proposals, which means you can decide whether to share the meeting with everyone who declined or not. Fantastical says it’s a good way to “avoid coworkers discussing who declined a last-minute meeting.”

Fantastical 3.5 also adds Webex integration in addition to Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams calls. Just add your Webex account to Fantastical and you’ll see the new Webex meeting option alongside your new invites.

Talking specifically about macOS Monterey, Fantastical adds time-sensitive notifications that is a helpful tool when you’re trying to filter out some of the less critical notifications received throughout the day. Not only that, but all your existent shortcuts with the app are now available on the Shortcuts app on the Mac.

Fantastical is the award-winning calendar and tasks app with features like natural language parsing, beautiful Day, Week, Month, and Year views, and more. The app is free to download but requires a subscription to take advantage of all the features.

