9to5Mac Happy Hour 379: Apple Self Service Repair store, Studio Display firmware update and Apple Pay Cash changes
The long-awaited Studio Display firmware update is out to fix all the problems with the webcam — or so some would believe — and Apple debuted the new Self Service Repair Store. Benjamin and Zac also discuss the newest developments with Apple Pay Cash, the App Store old app purge, and more.
- Apple Cash replaces Discover with Visa for new virtual debit card accounts
- EU set to announce new anticompetitive charges against Apple, targeting dominance of Apple Pay in iPhone
- Apple now removing outdated apps from the App Store, developers complain
- Apple-funded study claims App Store Search ads business doesn’t benefit from App Tracking Transparency rules
- Apple releases Studio Display Firmware 15.5 beta for developers, webcam fixes included
- Here’s how to update the Apple Studio Display and improve your webcam quality
- Studio Display webcam complaints are fair, but the importance is being overblown
- Apple Self Service Repair store now available, allowing customers to repair their own iPhones for the first time
- iFixit praises Apple Self Service Repair program, but says it falls short of Right to Repair goals
- Here’s where to download Apple’s official iPhone repair manuals for free
- Apple beats estimates with record Q2 earnings: $97.3 billion revenue
- Apple services subscribers grow 25% to new high of 825 million
- AAPL Q3 2022 will be tough, says company, for five reasons
- Could the iPhone 14 lineup mark the return of the ‘Plus’ branding?
