9to5Mac Happy Hour 379: Apple Self Service Repair store, Studio Display firmware update and Apple Pay Cash changes

The long-awaited Studio Display firmware update is out to fix all the problems with the webcam — or so some would believe — and Apple debuted the new Self Service Repair Store. Benjamin and Zac also discuss the newest developments with Apple Pay Cash, the App Store old app purge, and more.

