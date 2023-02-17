Apple releases first iOS 16.4 public beta with new emoji and 5G enhancements

Following the release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 to developers on Thursday, Apple today is rolling out the same update to public beta users. In addition, other updates such as watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4 are also now available to those registered in the Apple Beta Software Program.

iOS 16.4 Public Beta 1 now available

iOS 16.4 comes with a lot of new features. These include the ability to enable push notifications for web apps, dozens of new emoji, new Shortcuts actions, interface tweaks to Apple Music, enhanced 5G support, and more. As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is also bringing back the new architecture for the Home app with iOS 16.4.

Users who want to try out Apple’s latest public beta software can register their devices via the Apple Beta Software Program webpage. If you already have your iPhone or iPad registered in the program, you can download today’s update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition to iOS 16.4 beta 1 (build number 20E5212f), Apple has also released these updates:

watchOS 9.4 beta 1, build number: 20T5222g

tvOS 16.4 beta 1, build number: 20L5463g

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: