Download the new yellow iPhone 14 wallpaper right here

Mar 22 2023
Yellow iPhone 14

Apple unveiled a new yellow model for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus earlier this year, following its trend of introducing new colors for the current generation iPhone every spring. While the yellow iPhone 14 has exactly the same hardware as the other color options, it comes with a new yellow wallpaper to match its color. And you can download this new wallpaper for your devices right here.

The yellow iPhone 14 features yellow aluminum sides and a yellow glass back. Yellow joins the existing color lineup options of Midnight, Starlight PRODUCT(RED), Blue, and Purple.

As a reminder, iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch OLED display and the 14 Plus a larger 6.7-inch panel. The devices are powered by the enhanced A15 chip, first introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro. New features included “Action Mode” super stabilization for video recording and the addition of the fake-bokeh-effect Cinematic mode for video.

Yellow iPhone 14 wallpaper

Each iPhone model comes with unique wallpapers. For example, the wallpapers available for iPhone 14 Pro users are different from the wallpapers available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. But 9to5Mac has managed to extract the original image of the new yellow iPhone 14 wallpaper, so that you can use it on any phone you want.

Keep in mind that just like other iOS 16 wallpapers, the new yellow iPhone 14 wallpaper doesn’t have a specific version for dark mode. It’s worth noting that the wallpapers were all designed specifically for portrait orientation, so they may not look good on devices such as Macs and iPads.

You can download the new iPhone 14 wallpaper in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the image and save the full resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

Scroll down to download the wallpaper.

More wallpapers:

