Apple ends AR Easter egg tradition with iPhone 15 event announcement

In September 2020, Apple started a tradition of including an AR Easter egg in the announcement of its major events. Now after unveiling its Vision Pro headset at WWDC this year, the “Wonderlust” announcement is the first iPhone event in years to not include an AR surprise.

Apple first included an AR Easter egg with the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event in September 2020. Then we saw the same with the iPhone 12 launch and the M1 Mac event.

Apple continued what became a tradition with the 2021 Spring Loaded event, September’s iPhone 13 event, and the Unleashed event for the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Apple continued including AR surprises for the iPhone 14 event up to the WWDC23 announcement this year when its mixed-reality Vision Pro headset headlined the keynote. If you haven’t checked them out before, the Easter eggs hid behind the Apple logo on the company’s Events landing page when using iPhone or iPad.

No AR surprise with iPhone 15 event announcement

Apple officially announced its iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” event today with an Apple logo blowing with blue and gray speckles that match up with our expectations for new blue and “Titan Gray” colors arriving for the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, when tapping on the Apple logo on the Events page this time around, there’s no AR surprise.

What do you think, is this a one-off or is Apple done with AR Easter eggs now that it’s shown off Vision Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Apple’s history of AR Easter eggs