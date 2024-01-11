Vision Pro launch details, iPhone camera upgrades, AirTag 2 rumors

Benjamin and Chance discuss Apple’s announcement of Vision Pro pre-orders and launch dates, and dive into what we still don’t know. Also, Ming-Chi Kuo has some details on future iPhone camera upgrades, Apple’s anti-trust concerns continue, and the latest Apple TV+ news.
- Zac’s post on Threads and Phil Schiller’s response
- Kuo: 24-megapixel upgraded front camera coming with iPhone 17
- AirTag 2 not expected until 2025 as Apple sits on backlog of first-gen inventory
- Will the iPhone 16 Pro be able to record 4K spatial video?
- Vision Pro launching on February 2, pre-orders begin next week
- Here’s everything that Apple includes in the Vision Pro box
- Prescription lenses for Vision Pro to cost $149 – less than predicted
- Apple increases Vision Pro battery life estimate for video playback
- Vision Pro’s Persona feature will be considered a ‘beta’ at launch
- Apple shares new ‘Get Ready’ Vision Pro ad with clips from Star Wars, Back to the Future, more
- Xcode files reveal Vision Pro RAM details, but what about storage capacities?
- Apple Vision Pro demos in retail stores will begin on February 2
- US expected to hit Apple with major antitrust lawsuit this year
- Apple tells EU it has five different App Stores, not just one
- When will Killers of the Flower Moon stream on Apple TV+?
- Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie now available on premium video on demand
