This week’s top stories: Red iPhone 7, Apple Park, 3D iPhone 8 camera, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple’s new campus gets a name, red iPhone 7 and 128GB iPhone SE rumors, revolutionary 3D iPhone 8 camera, and new unlimited data plans compared.
We kick things off this week with the return of the red iPhone rumor, but this time slated for the spring for the current model before new models hit in the fall. The iPhone SE is also expected to be updated with a new 128GB option. In the iPhone 8 space, multiple reports detail a new revolutionary 3D camera, 64GB and 256GB storage tiers, wireless charging, and facial recognition features.
Apple’s new campus also has a new name — Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater — and employees will move in starting in April. We also break down how each carrier’s new unlimited data plans compare. Finally, we take a hands-on look at the smallest MacBook charger called the Dart-C in our top videos.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- Second report of red iPhone 7, along with 128GB iPhone SE, at March iPad event
- KGI: OLED iPhone 8 to feature ‘revolutionary’ 3D-sensing front camera, detects depth for games and facial recognition
- Report: 5.8 inch OLED iPhone 8 to include 3 GB RAM, available in 64 GB and 256 GB storage sizes
- Apple reportedly has multiple groups developing wireless charging as tech rumored for iPhone 8
- As rumors of new biometric features continue, Apple acquires Israeli facial recognition startup RealFace
- Apple says iOS 10.2.1 has eliminated the majority of iPhone 6s shutdown issues
Apple Watch |
- Report: New Apple Watch Series 3 switching to glass-film touch display, shipping later this year
- Jeep unveils 2017 Compass with CarPlay as Porsche shows off Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with Apple Watch integration
Mac & iPad |
- Apple extending coverage of Retina MacBook displays with ‘Staingate’ issue
- Keyboard inconsistencies & oddities plaguing some 2016 MacBook Pro users
- Are you a fan of Apple’s butterfly keyboard or do you have problems with it? [Poll]
- Release of new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models reportedly pushed to May or June
Apps |
- Logic Pros: Using MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar w/ customizable key command shortcuts
- 1Password & other Mac apps failing to launch due to expired Apple developer certificates
- WhatsApp overhauling status tab with encrypted Snapchat Stories-like feature
- Marco Arment’s Overcast 3 testing in-house ads as new app monetization strategy
- Instagram update introduces new carousel album posts for up to 10 photos and videos
- Chrome 58 likely to include Touch Bar support, currently being tested in canary build
AAPL |
- Apple’s spaceship campus officially named Apple Park; auditorium is Steve Jobs Theater [Gallery]
- Apple speaks out against Trump’s recent decision on transgender rights for students
- The new wave of ‘unlimited’ data plans: How Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T compare
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with the Dart-C: a compact 65W charger that works with the 2016 MacBook Pro [Video]
- Hands-on: CalDigit’s TS3 Lite Thunderbolt 3 dock plays nice with the LG UltraFine 5K Display [Video]
- Apple shares new AirPods ads showcasing British musicians such as Craig David & The 1975
- Drone Diary: A review of the DJI Mavic Pro, an ultra-portable prosumer drone
- Friday 5: Overcast’s big update, a great companion app for writers, and more [Video]
- A hands-on look at the jet black Apple AirPods by ColorWare
Happy Hour Podcast #108 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first HomeKit video camera, stock CarPlay, red iPhone 7 rumors, revolutionary iPhone 8 3D selfies, Apple Park, and more.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes