This week’s top stories: Red iPhone 7, Apple Park, 3D iPhone 8 camera, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple’s new campus gets a name, red iPhone 7 and 128GB iPhone SE rumors, revolutionary 3D iPhone 8 camera, and new unlimited data plans compared.

We kick things off this week with the return of the red iPhone rumor, but this time slated for the spring for the current model before new models hit in the fall. The iPhone SE is also expected to be updated with a new 128GB option. In the iPhone 8 space, multiple reports detail a new revolutionary 3D camera, 64GB and 256GB storage tiers, wireless charging, and facial recognition features.

Apple’s new campus also has a new name — Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater — and employees will move in starting in April. We also break down how each carrier’s new unlimited data plans compare. Finally, we take a hands-on look at the smallest MacBook charger called the Dart-C in our top videos.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first HomeKit video camera, stock CarPlay, red iPhone 7 rumors, revolutionary iPhone 8 3D selfies, Apple Park, and more.

