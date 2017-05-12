Happy Hour Podcast 119 | Apple buys into sleep tracking, Amazon for Apple TV & WWDC rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iTunes coming to the Windows Store, Amazon Prime for Apple TV rumored for WWDC, the latest iPad Pro rumors, Apple buying a sleep tracking company, the Amazon Echo Show and Siri Speaker rumors, Apple’s new iPhone photography videos, and the Mother’s Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sony A6500
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- iTunes and Apple Music coming to the Windows Store this year
- Report: Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV at WWDC, Amazon to resume Apple TV sales
- Urban Armor Gear prepping case for 10.5-inch iPad Pro, with June availability
- Apple acquires popular Apple Watch & iOS sleep tracking platform Beddit
- Phil Schiller says voice-only assistants are sometimes convenient, open minded about App Store upgrade pricing in new interview
- Siri Speaker Wishlist: hi-fi audio, multi-user control, HomeKit features, more
- Amazon will reportedly unveil new high-end touchscreen Echo tomorrow, priced at over $200
- Amazon officially announces $230 Echo Show with a focus on video calls, shipping June 28
- Opinion: I hope Siri Speaker is more Amazon Echo and less Echo Show
- Apple debuts new ‘How to shoot on iPhone 7’ website & video series
- YouTube – Apple
- New Apple Watch Activity Challenge discovered ahead of Mother’s Day
