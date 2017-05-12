Happy Hour Podcast 119 | Apple buys into sleep tracking, Amazon for Apple TV & WWDC rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iTunes coming to the Windows Store, Amazon Prime for Apple TV rumored for WWDC, the latest iPad Pro rumors, Apple buying a sleep tracking company, the Amazon Echo Show and Siri Speaker rumors, Apple’s new iPhone photography videos, and the Mother’s Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sony A6500

New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.

Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.

Hosts:

Here’s what we discussed in this episode:

Sponsor: SaneBox— Visit sanebox.com/9to5mac for a $25 credit and a two week free trial to clean up your Inbox now.

Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!