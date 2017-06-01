Apple begins decorating McEnery Convention Center in San Jose ahead of WWDC

Ahead of WWDC officially kicking off next week, Apple has started decorating the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The company has begun hanging banners on the outside of the building touting the developer conference, though we’ve not yet gotten a peak inside…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The signage hung on the outside resembles the initial WWDC announcement, depicting an overhead shot if people in colorful outfits. Apple has also hung various smaller banners around the outside of the venue on lamp posts. Images shared on Twitter show the “calm before the storm” as Apple braces for an onslaught of 5,000 developers next week.

Apple typically hangs banners inside the building showcasing specific operating system updates, such as iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Those banners are usually covered with black cloth until after Apple’s initial keynote, though we will likely see pictures of their existence sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned next week where we’ll have full coverage of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The company will kick things off with a keynote at 10AM PT on Monday, where it is expected to announce iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, the long-rumored Siri Speaker, a new 10.5-inch iPad, and a refreshed MacBook lineup. Head below for all of our WWDC pre-event coverage.

Let us know what you’re most excited to see down in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!