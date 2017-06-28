Apple releases fifth iOS 10.3.3 + macOS 10.12.6 betas

Apple has released the fifth iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple has also released the fifth macOS 10.12.6 beta. The beta version only includes new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and no other visible changes, although the release may be the last bug fix update for devices not able to run iOS 11.

iOS 10.3.3 is currently only available in developer and public beta, although the fifth beta release suggests a release to all users is likely coming soon.

iOS 11 is also currently in both developer and public beta so users can test major new features like drag-and-drop on new iPads before the official release later this fall.

