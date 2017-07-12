Second macOS High Sierra public beta is now available

Apple has released the second macOS High Sierra public beta for Mac. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of macOS with new features for free.

Prior to the public beta availability, macOS High Sierra has only been available to test with a $99/year developer account.

macOS High Sierra includes the Apple File System, HEVC support, Metal 2, improvements to Mail, Photos, and Safari, and more. If you haven’t enrolled in the free public beta yet, you can do so here.

