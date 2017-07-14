Happy Hour Podcast 128 | iPhone 8 wireless charging, mirror finish rumor, and iOS 11 changes

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPhone 8 ‘panic’ stories including wireless charging shipping late, new color rumors including a mirror finish, Apple’s new HomeKit displays, and changes and improvements in the latest iOS 11 betas.
- Report: Wireless charging accessory won’t be ready at iPhone launch this year
- Report: iPhone 8 to come in four color choices including new ‘mirror-like’ model
- Here’s how Apple could bring the mirror-like iPod finish to iPhone, but without the scratching
- Apple Stores featuring Apple Home app and new interactive HomeKit demos
- Apple releases iOS 11 beta 3 to developers
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 3 to developers
- tvOS 11 developer beta 3 for Apple TV now available
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 3? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]
