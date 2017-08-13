What product are you most excited for Apple to release before the end of 2017? [Poll]

Earlier this week, we rounded up everything Apple still has to announce this year. While the company has already released a handful of products this year, it still has quite a bit in the pipeline.

What product still to come are you most excited to see?

Apple this year has already revealed a new budget iPad as well as a red iPhone 7. Since then, the company has also updated Macs across the board, as well as related an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Still to come this year, however, are several new devices.

There’s of course the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 will feature an OLED display, an all-new design with little bezel, wireless charging, and more, whereas the iPhone 7s will be largely the same as the iPhone 7 but with wireless charging.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 3. This year’s refresh is expected to bring things such as LTE connectivity and perhaps an “all-new form factor.”

Then, there’s the HomePod, which Apple initially showcased back at WWDC in June. The HomePod will be released in December and cost $349.

Apple is also believed to have a new Apple TV in the works with support for 4K in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Finally, there’s the iMac Pro that Apple also teased at WWDC this summer. The machine will come in a new Space Gray color scheme and Apple touts it as “the most powerful Mac ever.”

Personally, I’m excited for both the iPhone 8 and HomePod. The HomePod will face strong competition from existing products like Sonos, but I think the integration with Apple Music and Siri will be what sets it apart. Meanwhile, I really like how the most recent iPhone 8 leaks depict the device in terms of design. While I was initially skeptical of Face ID replacing Touch ID, if recent reports are to be believed, I think it’s certainly a worthy replacement.

What are you most excited to see during the remainder of 2017? Let us know in the poll above and support your vote down in the comments.

