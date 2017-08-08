Roundup: Here’s everything Apple will release before the end of 2017

While Apple certainly hasn’t had a quiet first half of 2017, the second half (or even the last 3 months) of the year is shaping up to be even bigger. With launches of several new flagship products on the horizon, the remainder of 2017 is sure to be exciting for Apple customers.

Read on for a full roundup of everything Apple still has up its sleeve for this year…

So far this year, Apple has introduced a several new hardware products. The company unveiled a new budget iPad alongside a red iPhone 7 earlier this year. Since then, we’ve seen updated Macs across the board, as well as a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The fun is only just getting started for Apple fans, however, as the company still has a lot to do this year. We’re currently looking towards an all-new iPhone lineup as Apple prepares to unveil the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 in September.

The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are expected to be identical in form factor to the existing iPhone 7 models, but introduce new features and perhaps a glass back design. While not as much is known about these devices as the iPhone 8, they’re expected to be the more affordable models this time around. Read more on these devices below:

Meanwhile, there’s the iPhone 8, which is expected to feature an OLED display, an all-new design with minimal bezels, wireless charging, and more. The iPhone 8 is expected to be Apple’s high-end model, with a price tag pushing over $1,000. While availability could be sparse at first, the iPhone 8 is still expected to be unveiled in September:

There’s also the all-new Apple Watch, likely the Apple Watch Series 3. Up until recently, little was known about Apple’s newest wearable, but reports over recent days have offered a bit more insight. One report said the Apple Watch Series 3 will introduce LTE connectivity, which will allow the device to be even more independent from the iPhone.

Furthermore, a separate report claimed that Apple Watch will come in an “all-new form factor” this year. What exactly that means remains to be seen, but it would mark the first major design overall since the device’s unveil.

Moving on from the iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple also still has its HomePod to release to consumers. While the company teased the device at its WWDC event back in June, it isn’t expected to ship until December of this year.

Apple’s HomePod is the company’s Siri-powered speaker that offers features such as spatial awareness, a small screen at the top, and integration with Apple Music. The speaker will cost $349 when it officially hits the market in December.

Code from Apple’s HomePod firmware also recently seemingly confirmed the existence of a new Apple TV model with 4K support. 4K has been a notable hole in Apple’s product despite adoption from competitors, so it makes sense that this year will be the year for Apple to adopt the higher quality tech.

Finally, there’s the iMac Pro, which Apple also teased at WWDC this summer. The company touted the machine as “the most powerful Mac ever” and showcased its Space Gray color scheme, a first for the iMac line.

The iMac Pro will feature four Thunderbolt 3 ports with support for up to two 5K displays, a 1080p FaceTime camera, realtime 3D rendering, and much more. Other specs start at a 5K built-in display, 8-core Xeon processors, Radeon Vega graphics, 32GB ECC memory, and 10GB Ethernet.

The iMac Pro will start at $4999, but early guesstimates show the full-powered machine could reach as much as $17k.

While the second half of a year for Apple is usually dominated by the newest iPhone, this year will be a little different. While the iPhone will certainly still receive the majority of the attention, there’s also the HomePod, Apple Watch, and iMac Pro to look forward to. Not to mention new software like iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS High Sierra.

During the company’s recent Q3 earnings call, Tim Cook was asked about the Apple’s loaded second half and the risks associated with that. Cook, careful not to give away any iPhone hints, was relatively vague in his response:

We did assume some transitional costs and our guidance for the quarter, as is typically the case. We’re looking very much forward to the product rollouts.

There’s definitely a certain amount of risk for Apple in holding so many new products for the last few months of the year. Especially when many of them are entirely new, as opposed to iterative internal upgrades. Nevertheless, should Apple be able to pull it off, it’ll certainly mark a strong Q4.

