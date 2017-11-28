Apple releases fifth iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 betas

Apple has released the fifth beta version of iOS 11.2 beta for developers. tvOS 11.2 beta and macOS 10.13.2 beta 5 are also available for testing. There doesn’t appear to be a new watchOS 4.2 beta today.

Sony A6500

Here’s what we’ve seen so far:

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X marketing still wallpapers now available on older iPhones (download here)

Feedback app included during beta

No sign of Messages in iCloud yet, some level of AirPlay 2 present

Calculator bug caused by slow animation fixed

Some emoji are tweaked

Additional Live wallpapers for iPhone X (see here)

Apple Pay Cash beta for testing

New introductory pricing option for subscription apps

New Control Center explainer for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth behaviors

New Control Center indicator on iPhone X (previously spotted from Apple but not in prior iOS versions)

Faster wireless charging

tvOS 11.2 adds new features to Apple TV 4K including the ability to control when video is played back in HDR and at various frame rates.

While these changes are currently limited to beta testers, Apple recently released iOS 11.1.1 to all customers with a fix for the notorious autocorrect issue that turned ‘I’ into ‘A [?]’. iOS 11.1.2 included a fix for iPhone X screens not working momentarily during cold conditions.

We’ll update and highlight any changes in the latest betas shortly.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: