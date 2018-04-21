This week’s top stories: iPhone SE 2 rumors, sleep tracking with Apple Watch, macOS 10.14 dark mode, more
In this week’s top stories: iPhone SE 2 rumors, Apple releases iOS 11.4 beta 2, mapping Apple’s various shades of space gray, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
Apple this week released iOS 11.4 beta 2 to developers and public beta users. The update includes a new (PRODUCT)RED wallpaper for iPhone users, removes evidence of stereo pairing for HomePod users, and more.
A pair of clues emerged this week hinting at an impending release of the iPhone SE 2. First off, a handful of regulatory filings were released showing a surprising eleven model identifiers for unreleased iPhones. Furthermore, a report indicated that the iPhone SE 2 could be released next month, but without a headphone jack.
Furthermore, WebKit testing logs spotted this week that made reference to iOS 12 running on an iPhone 5s simulator. This makes a strong case that the iPhone 5s will receive iOS 12, giving it one more year of updates than the iPhone 5 received.
Additional digging into the WebKit source code also revealed a possible dark mode coming to macOS 10.14. While dark mode has technically been available for macOS since El Capitan, this appears to be a more expansive system-wide mode.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- WebKit testing logs reference iOS 12 running on an iPhone 5s simulator
- iOS 11.4 beta 2 now available, includes (PRODUCT)RED wallpaper on certain iPhones [Video]
- Apple ramps up iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 testing as we get closer to WWDC unveiling
- iFixit speculates iOS 11.3 touchscreen issues aren’t purposeful, just software bugs
Mac |
- eGPU tests show AMD Radeon RX 580 more than twice as fast as top-end MacBook Pro GPU
- Apple offering battery replacement program for some 13-inch MacBook Pros
iPhone |
- Regulatory filings indicate a flurry of new iPhone (SE?) models launching soon
- KGI: 6.1-inch LCD iPhone priced as low as $550, could be available in dual SIM configuration
- iPhone SE 2 could arrive next month, but without a headphone jack
Apple Watch + iPad |
- Sleep Cycle debuts Apple Watch app with snore prevention, silent alarm
- Apple begins 3-year repair program for Apple Watch Series 2 devices w/ expanded batteries
Accessories |
AAPL Company |
- Apple notifying WWDC 2018 scholarship applicants of award status
- Mapping Apple’s vast universe of space gray shades
- Apple Park drone pilot thinks company tracking all flights, planning counter-measures [Video]
- Tim Cook says merging the Mac and iPad would require ‘trade offs and compromises’
This week’s top video |
- Video: iPhone app icon management tips – do you know them all?
- Hands-on: DaVinci Resolve’s eGPU-accelerated timeline performance and exports totally crush integrated GPU results [Video]
- Back to the Mac 008: Sonnet’s eGFX Breakaway Box 650W – the best Apple-endorsed eGPU chassis for macOS [Video]
