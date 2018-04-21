This week’s top stories: iPhone SE 2 rumors, sleep tracking with Apple Watch, macOS 10.14 dark mode, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone SE 2 rumors, Apple releases iOS 11.4 beta 2, mapping Apple’s various shades of space gray, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…

Apple this week released iOS 11.4 beta 2 to developers and public beta users. The update includes a new (PRODUCT)RED wallpaper for iPhone users, removes evidence of stereo pairing for HomePod users, and more.

A pair of clues emerged this week hinting at an impending release of the iPhone SE 2. First off, a handful of regulatory filings were released showing a surprising eleven model identifiers for unreleased iPhones. Furthermore, a report indicated that the iPhone SE 2 could be released next month, but without a headphone jack.

Furthermore, WebKit testing logs spotted this week that made reference to iOS 12 running on an iPhone 5s simulator. This makes a strong case that the iPhone 5s will receive iOS 12, giving it one more year of updates than the iPhone 5 received.

Additional digging into the WebKit source code also revealed a possible dark mode coming to macOS 10.14. While dark mode has technically been available for macOS since El Capitan, this appears to be a more expansive system-wide mode.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about recent Amazon Alexa features and HomePod sales, Apple’s leaked memo on stopping leaks, the FCC’s gold iPhone X leak, and the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

