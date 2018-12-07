9to5Mac Happy Hour 202: Apple Music coming to Echo, iPhone XR clear case, Apple Watch ECG launch

This week Benjamin and Zac share a quick review of the Smart Folio cover for the new iPad Pro, talk about Apple Music coming soon to Amazon’s Echo speakers, recent iPhone XR discounts and Apple’s marketing strategies, the launch of the Apple Clear Case for iPhone XR, the 18W USB-C charger, and lots of software updates and new features including iOS 12.1.1 and FaceTime fixes, HomePod in China, dual SIM in the US, and the new ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4, plus much more.
- Apple Music coming to Amazon Echo speakers in time for the holidays
- Report: Apple to lower iPhone XR prices in Japan, restarts some iPhone X production
- As rumored, iPhone XR price drops by ~$100 at Japanese carrier over two year contract
- Apple reportedly reassigned some marketing staff to focus on boosting new iPhone sales
- Apple will release its own clear case for iPhone XR
- Apple’s official clear case for iPhone XR is now available for $39
- Apple begins selling $29 18W USB-C power adapter separately, previously only available with 2018 iPad Pro
- Apple releases iOS 12.1.1, tvOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, and HomePod 12.1.1 update
- AT&T becomes first major US carrier to support eSIM functionality on iPhone XS & XR
- Verizon memo says Dual SIM and eSIM rollout to start in early December
- Verizon eSIM support coming December 7, says leaked memo
- Apple Watch Series 4 getting the ECG app today with watchOS 5.1.2
- watchOS 5.1.2 for Apple Watch now available with ECG app, new Infograph complications, more
- PSA: ECG and irregular heart rate notifications not available for users under 22
- Kuo: ‘All-new design’ AirPods in 2020, wireless charging model in first quarter 2019
