9to5Mac Happy Hour 202: Apple Music coming to Echo, iPhone XR clear case, Apple Watch ECG launch

This week Benjamin and Zac share a quick review of the Smart Folio cover for the new iPad Pro, talk about Apple Music coming soon to Amazon’s Echo speakers, recent iPhone XR discounts and Apple’s marketing strategies, the launch of the Apple Clear Case for iPhone XR, the 18W USB-C charger, and lots of software updates and new features including iOS 12.1.1 and FaceTime fixes, HomePod in China, dual SIM in the US, and the new ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4, plus much more.

